Incumbent Leticia Perez leads the race for 5th District Supervisor seat

The Kern County Elections Department continues to tally the votes on Wednesday morning, and incumbent Leticia Perez leads the race for 5th District Supervisor despite controversy during her campaign.



The race between incumbent Leticia Perez and Kimberley Salas has been a highly anticipated race up to this point because of controversy, leading up to election night.

The district attorney’s office searched Perez’s office on October 21st, and Perez claims the DA attempted to conduct illegal searches of her offices three times prior to issuing that search warrant.

Despite the issues late in the race, Perez says she’s focused on voters.

“We’ve been more on the ground than we’ve been in a long time, and it has been really good to just get back and spend many, many, many hours listening to folks. We have big issues in front of the county, and I tend to focus a lot of my attention on those," Perez said.

On the other end, Perez's chief of staff, Christian Romo, filed a complaint against Kimbely Salas, saying she used state time to campaign, but the DA's office ultimately determined that complaint was “unfounded.”

At her watch party on Tuesday night, Salas said win or lose she’s trusting the democratic process.

“Like I’ve told people at the door if you’re comfortable and happy with the way things have been by all means, you’re gonna vote what’s best for your family, but if you want a change then that change is me, so we’re gonna find out if voters truly want that change. So, I’ll be comfortable either way. Democracy is going to serve that’s what we live in. That’s what our principles are built on," Salas said.

According to Kern Vote, as of Wednesday morning projects Leticia Perez leads this race.

