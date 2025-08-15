Stepmother of Genesis Mata attacked in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just days after being arrested for allegedly torturing and leaving 8-year-old Genesis Mata to die in a bathtub, Graciela Bustamante, Mata's stepmother, was attacked in jail.

The attack happened on Aug. 8, at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO says Bustamante was assaulted and taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and later returned to jail.

Charges against Anita Doron for the assault are being submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for review, according to KCSO.

Graciela Bustamante and Ray Mata Jr. are being held on no bail after Genesis Mata was found dead in a bathtub at La Quinta Inn in Northwest Bakersfield on Aug. 2.

Bustamante and Mata Jr. are scheduled to be back in court in October.

Previous coverage of this case:

Court documents describe what led to the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata

Thousands sign petition demanding investigation into Kern County CPS after child’s death

Parents plead not guilty in death of 8-year-old girl found in Bakersfield hotel

Family of slain Bakersfield girl calls for CPS reform

