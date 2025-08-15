Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stepmother of Genesis Mata attacked in jail

The stepmother of Genesis Mata, who is accused of torturing and killing Mata, was attacked in Lerdo Pre-trial Facility last week.
Graciela Bustamante
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just days after being arrested for allegedly torturing and leaving 8-year-old Genesis Mata to die in a bathtub, Graciela Bustamante, Mata's stepmother, was attacked in jail.

The attack happened on Aug. 8, at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO says Bustamante was assaulted and taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and later returned to jail.

Charges against Anita Doron for the assault are being submitted to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for review, according to KCSO.

Graciela Bustamante and Ray Mata Jr. are being held on no bail after Genesis Mata was found dead in a bathtub at La Quinta Inn in Northwest Bakersfield on Aug. 2.

Bustamante and Mata Jr. are scheduled to be back in court in October.

