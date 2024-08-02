Zack Scrivner resigns from the Kern County Board of Supervisors

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Zack Scrivner, Kern County District 2 Supervisor, is resigning from his role. This according to a release sent out Thursday night. Chairman David Couch got the resignation letter at 7:15 p.m.

The resignation will be effective on August 2nd.

In the letter sent to Couch, Scrivner says he is resigning due to "significant health and medical reasons."

Scrivner has been absent since April following an investigation at his home in Tehachapi where accusations were made of him sexually assaulting one of his children.

This all comes after the April 24th search of Scrivner's home. Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his children.

Youngblood said he received a call from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Tuesday night that she was concerned about her nephew, Scrivner. Youngblood added that she told him he was having a psychotic episode and said he was armed with a gun.

Deputies responded to his home in Tehachapi and learned that Scrivner had been stabbed twice in the upper body, per Youngblood. He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

During the search of his home, deputies took approximately 30 guns and possible evidence of the assault and possible sexual assault.

In a separate press conference the lawyer representing Scrivner, H.A. Sala, denied the claims of sexual assault.

