California High-Speed Rail Authority completes Poso Avenue Underpass project in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced that it has the completed construction of a grade separation project in Wasco.

The Poso Avenue Underpass, located at Highway 43 and J Street, is now open to the public. The project will allow traffic and pedestrians to pass directly under the currently operating BNSF freight rail lines and future high-speed rail lines.

According to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, this is the sixth project completed in the Central Valley this year.

