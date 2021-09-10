Crews appear on track to contain French Fire by Saturday

(KERO) — Crews could have the French Fire burning in the Kern River Valley contained by Saturday.
The blaze has covered a 26,745 acres and as of Friday morning is 87% contained.
The fire started Aug. 18th and its cause was determined to be human.
RELATED FRENCH FIRE STORIES
Stretch of Hwy. 155 reopened French Fire reaches 72% containment Crews continue to gain the upper hand on French Fire Crews expect full containment of French Fire by Tuesday Clinica Sierra Vista in Wofford Heights reopens Crews continue to make progress on French Fire A day in the life of an incident meteorologist KCFD explains the affect of past firefighters work Wofford Heights residents are excited to return home Kernville eateries are keeping firefighters well fed French Fire continues to affect residents How crews are fighting the French Fire Officials discuss how the predict the fire direction Law enforcement urges residents to evacuate