French Fire reaches 72% containment

(KERO) — Crews continue to make progress on the containment of the French Fire.
The fire is now at 26,745 acres burned and is now at 72% containment as of Wednesday morning, which is up from 65% on Monday.
The French Fire started on Aug. 18th, and was determined to be caused by a human.
That investigation is still ongoing.
The estimated 100% containment of the fire is still expected for Saturday.
