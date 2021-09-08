French Fire reaches 72% containment

(KERO) — Crews continue to make progress on the containment of the French Fire.

The fire is now at 26,745 acres burned and is now at 72% containment as of Wednesday morning, which is up from 65% on Monday.

The French Fire started on Aug. 18th, and was determined to be caused by a human.

That investigation is still ongoing.

The estimated 100% containment of the fire is still expected for Saturday.