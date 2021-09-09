Stretch of Hwy. 155 reopened; French Fire reaches 76% containment

(KERO) — Hwy. 155 from Wofford Heights to Glennville was reopened Thursday morning. The highway had been closed because of the French Fire.

The wildfire which started Aug. 18th has burned 26,745 acres and is 76% contained as of Thursday morning. The French Fire was was determined to be caused by a human.

That investigation is still ongoing.

The estimated 100% containment of the fire is still expected for Saturday.

The Kernville Airport has also been reopened.

Public lands managed by the Sequoia National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Field Office are under fire restrictions.