Doctor surrenders medical license following accusations of neglect in the death of Demi Dominguez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield OB-GYN Dr. Arthur Park has agreed to surrender his medical license in an agreement with the Medical Board of California. Park was accused of negligence in the death of Demi Dominguez in 2019.

In April of that year, Dominguez, who was pregnant with her son, went to Mercy Hospital for swelling and high blood pressure. At that time, Dr. Park was the obstetrician on call at the hospital.

According to documents provided by the Medical Board, Dr. Park prescribed Dominguez the drug labetalol. She was later admitted for observation. The documents go on to say that "[Dr. Park] did not directly assess or examine [Dominguez], and did not document any such direct assessment or observation." However, in a later interview with Medical Board investigators, Dr. Park said he visited Dominguez three times and "personally assessed [her]."

Dominguez was released from the hospital the next day.

About two days later, Dominguez was brought back to Mercy after she was found unresponsive and "seizing", according to the documents. Dominguez and her unborn son allegedly died shortly after.

Dr. Park faced earlier discipline in 2000 in connection to "negligent acts" in connection to the treatment of two other patients. His license was initially revoked but later reinstated after he completed a PACE Program.

According to the organization Consumer Watchdog, "charges of medical negligence and disciplinary actions against Park go back 25 years."

Park was set to stand before an administrative law judge on January 10, 2022 in Los Angeles to face revocation of his license to practice medicine for the death of Dominguez.

Michele Monserratt-Ramos, a patient safety advocate for Consumer Watchdog issued the following statement:

"Bakersfield families have fought so hard for accountability and justice for the death of Demi Dominguez and her son Malkahi De Leon and the other Central Valley mothers and babies that were harmed or died while under the care of Dr. ArthurPark. The Medical Board of California and the Deputy Attorney General promised them and subpoenaed them to appear at a revocation hearing for Dr. Park’s license on January 10, 2022. This week the Medical Board decided to give Dr. Park a pass and allow him to surrender his license instead of face an administrative law judge for the death of Bakersfield mom Demi Dominguez."

Park signed the agreement with the medical board back on December 3rd. It states that he "will no longer be permitted to practice as a physician and surgeon in California."

The agreement does allow for Park to file an application for reinstatement.

READ THE FULL AGREEMENT OF SURRRENDER:

Agreement for Surrender of Medical License



