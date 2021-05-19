Drought conditions a cause for concern heading into fireworks season

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Summer is right around the corner and some people are getting a head start for the Fourth of July by setting off fireworks. But that could be a problem as Kern County's drought conditions worsen.

According to the California Drought Monitor, right now all of Kern County is in the "extreme" drought range. There's also a significant portion of Eastern Kern County that is in the exceptional drought range.

The National Integrated Drought Information System says this was the driest year for Kern County in nearly 130 years. Bakersfield typically gets 6 inches of rain per year but to date, the city has only gotten about two inches of rain.

And this comes as a holiday known for fireworks is not too far away, which is causing local officials to warn people about fire danger.

With a combination of above-average temperatures, gusty winds, and extremely dry conditions officials believe this fire season is projecting to be worse than last year.

Last year due to the pandemic many cities had to cancel 4th of July plans across the country. But this year as the state continues to open we're already hearing some local fireworks going off well before the holiday, and with the weather, the county has been experiencing officials want to remind the community to do their part in preventing fires.

“Our fire weather season is already looking like it'll be much more active than last year," explained Kevin Durfee of the National Weather Service - Hanford. "We're already getting a head start on that.”

With most of the state experiencing extreme drought conditions, Durfee says the ongoing dry weather makes it very vulnerable for a fire to start.



23ABC In-Depth Drought conditions amplify wildfire, agriculture concerns Austin Westfall, 23ABC

This is why Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department is urging the community to stay vigilant.

“It wouldn't take too much of a spark to create a situation with any wildfires,” said Freeborn. “It can be as simple as a match you use to light something. Even a common sparkler runs about the same temperature as a blow torch. We want everyone to be extra cautious because we just do not want to see a repeat of last year throughout the state especially if it comes from something avoidable. Something like fireworks.”

“If we're not prepared," continued Freeborn. "We're not using the fireworks correctly. We're really running the risk of injuring ourselves others or starting a fire.”



Covering Kern County Tehachapi planning for July 4 celebration Ashley Valenzuela, 23ABC

This is why Key Budge with the City of Tehachapi hopes to keep the tradition alive for the annual Fourth of July firework show all while following safety protocols and having the fire department on scene.

“We also have a full water truck that's on scene during the display so if anything goes off we able to instantly able to spray water out of a huge rolling truck,” said Budge.

To put on the nearly $30,000 show Budge says this takes months of preparation before the sparks fly from the Tehachapi airport.

“Independence Day here in the United States is such an important event. We're a very patriotic community but public safety is, of course, our utmost concern.”

On top of working with the local fire department Budge says the public works department also goes out in the days leading up to the event to do a weed abatement.

“They go through and knock down any dry grass in the area and then the day of the event they saturate surrounding fields to take away the fire hazard.”

How risky are fireworks?

The latest data from the National Fire Protection Association shows fireworks started more than 19,000 fires in 2018.

The majority of those related fires - about 17,000 started outside. About 1,900 buildings caught fire because of fireworks and about 500 started in cars.

Those fires caused more than $100 million in property damage that year. On top of this, five people were killed after using fireworks incorrectly in 2018.

You can report illegal firework use through the Kern County Fire Department's Illegal Fireworks Top Form.