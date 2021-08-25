Evacuation orders issued for all of Wofford Heights, Keyesville due to French Fire
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grant Simpson/23ABC
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 17:06:34-04
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif (KERO) — All of Wofford Heights and all of Keyesville are under evacuation orders because of the French Fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The French Fire as of Wednesday morning has burned 20,678 acres and is 19% contained. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.
Today, over 14,200 firefighters remain on the front lines of 12 active large wildfires that have burned over 1.62 million acres.
A map of the evacuation area can be found here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.