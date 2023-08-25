Former Bakersfield Condors photographer donates items for 'Kernals' display

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Plans are underway to set up a new hockey display inside the Mechanics Bank Arena that has nothing to do with the Condors, Oilers, and the Bakersfield Fog.

"Kernals" of memorabilia have been donated to the growing shrine representing the Bakersfield Kernals, the first team to occupy the old Civic Auditorium when it opened in 1962.

A team blazer was found in Canada in May. Since then, people have been rediscovering memorabilia in their possession. Mike Duffy, a former photographer for the Bakersfield Condors, is one of those people.

Duffy fell in love with hockey as a kid.

"I loved hockey from the day I saw it and I collected anything I could get for it," he explained.

The Bakersfield Kernals took the ice in 1962, when Duffy and his brother were in grade school. Duffy was lucky enough to collect some equipment.

"My dad was the P.A. guy, so we were kind of the defacto stick boys," said Duffy.

Duffy was able to get goalie gear from kernels netminder Phil Headley. He put it to good use.

"There was a group of us kids that all played and wore this jersey after the original Kernals," said Duffy. "We had kind of a camaraderie and that was kind of fun too. We had a great time."

Duffy kept in touch with several players and head coach Colin Kilburn. When saw the news about a team blazer being recovered in Canada, he started digging through his memories.

"This is what I have left of it," said Duffy. "When I heard that there was a chance they might put a display up, [it] just would be a great idea. It should be someplace."

Now, his items will hopefully provide some other young fan a chance to relive their childhood.

Plans for the display are still in the works, as arena officials hope to showcase these items this season.



