Former Fairfax School District Board member Palmer Moland receives additional charges

Court records show that Moland is accused of grand theft and submitting fraudulent information on a Medi-Cal claim. The charges were filed on Mon, March 20.
Palmer Moland
Posted at 7:56 AM, Apr 11, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Fairfax School District Board member Palmer Moland is facing new charges after being arrested in September over a series of other alleged offenses.

Court records show that Moland is accused of grand theft and submitting fraudulent information on a Medi-Cal claim. The charges were filed on Mon, March 20.

This comes as Moland faces six felony charges in a separate case filed in September following his arrest, including misappropriation of public funds, falsification of election documents, and voter fraud.

He is due back in court for preliminary hearings in both cases on Thurs, May 11.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
