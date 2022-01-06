Watch
Funeral service to be held for siblings killed in suspected DUI crash

The Kern County community is invited to attend the Friday morning funeral of two siblings who were killed in a crash by a driver suspected to be under the influence. The funeral service for 10-year-old Caylee Brown and her 19-year-old brother JJ Malone will be held 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County community is invited to attend the Friday morning funeral of two siblings who were killed in a crash by a driver suspected to be under the influence.

The funeral service for 10-year-old Caylee Brown and her 19-year-old brother JJ Malone will be held 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church.

A private service for immediate family only will be held at a separate location the same day.

