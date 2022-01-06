Funeral service to be held for siblings killed in suspected DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County community is invited to attend the Friday morning funeral of two siblings who were killed in a crash by a driver suspected to be under the influence.

The funeral service for 10-year-old Caylee Brown and her 19-year-old brother JJ Malone will be held 10 a.m. Friday morning at the Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church.

A private service for immediate family only will be held at a separate location the same day.