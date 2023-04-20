Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Godfrey joins 23ABC live ahead of upcoming Fox Theater show

Godfrey is known for being a comedian and actor, being on the big screen in movies like "Zoolander" and "Soul Plane." 23ABC spoke to Godfrey live on-air via Zoom to talk about his upcoming show.
Godfrey
23ABC
Godfrey
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 16:14:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is doing it again by bringing yet another comedic talent to the stage: Godfrey.

Godfrey is known for being a comedian and actor, being on the big screen in movies like "Zoolander" and "Soul Plane." 23ABC spoke to Godfrey live on-air via Zoom to talk about his upcoming show.

23ABC Interview with comedian Godfrey

Godfrey's adult-only comedy performance will be hosted by actor Evan Lionel and will feature performances from actor and former Vine star Alphonso McAuley, musician and stand-up comedian Tania Estrada, and comedic entertainer Brett Riley.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in person at the Fox Theater's Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also be bought by calling (661) 324-1369 or by visiting the Fox Theater's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets