Godfrey joins 23ABC live ahead of upcoming Fox Theater show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater is doing it again by bringing yet another comedic talent to the stage: Godfrey.

Godfrey is known for being a comedian and actor, being on the big screen in movies like "Zoolander" and "Soul Plane." 23ABC spoke to Godfrey live on-air via Zoom to talk about his upcoming show.

23ABC Interview with comedian Godfrey

Godfrey's adult-only comedy performance will be hosted by actor Evan Lionel and will feature performances from actor and former Vine star Alphonso McAuley, musician and stand-up comedian Tania Estrada, and comedic entertainer Brett Riley.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in person at the Fox Theater's Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also be bought by calling (661) 324-1369 or by visiting the Fox Theater's website.

