How to support teachers during the school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of students went back to school Wednesday. With the community focused on students, educators may also need some support with the added challenges of the pandemic.

Making sure the students of Kern are supported is a priority but, in speaking with a Kern County principal and teacher, there are a few different ways you can help this school year.

“Know teachers continually spend a lot of additional money on purchasing books for their students and so that’s one area that would really align with our focus,” said Carla Tafoya principal at Franklin Elementary.

Although teachers have been given some supplies Tafoya, said that receiving donations throughout the school year will be just as beneficial. Rachel Welch from Bakersfield Christian High School said that gifts don’t always have to be in the form of money.

“Just showing up and being there to support students, being there to just cheer them on we have band competitions we do coffee and arts kind of events it's just their presence is so felt,” said Welch.

Although welch said Bakersfield Christian High School does not need financial donations, she said parents and community members staying in close communication this year with teachers will really help teachers when it comes to supporting, Tafoya agrees.

“Also, if there were community volunteers that would even be willing to come on through zoom to read to a class in that way,” said Tafoya.

Both Welch and Tafoya expressed that volunteering would be a game-changer for educators this year and left potential volunteers with this message.

“You will never regret volunteering there is just something about meeting up with like-minded people who want to volunteer and support their kids and just having that moment you’re able to connect with teachers with administrators,” said Welch.