BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The local bakery owner caught up in a legal battle over her refusal to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple is heading to Kern County Superior Court on Friday.

Cathy Miller, the owner of Tastries Bakery, is facing a discrimination case filed by the state.

Prosecutors say she discriminated against the couple in August because they are gay. Miller said because of her religious beliefs, she would not design a cake for them. She did refer them to another baker who would.

Miller filed an opposition brief last week. The California Family Council will be leading a prayer in support of Miller before her court hearing on Friday.

The couple was also already married for at least six months before they approached Miller, according to court documents.