Kern County Fire Department continues prescribed burns for Grapevine Flats Burn Operation

Posted at 9:18 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:20:26-04

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department will be conducting public safety prescribed burns as part of the ongoing Grapevine Flats Burn Operation on Thurs, June 22.

The prescribed burn will be conducted west of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Digier Canyon. Ignition time is scheduled for 1 p.m., however, burning may continue into the night.

According to the KCFD, the public safety burn will help prevent a fire from extending from the roadway into the surrounding wildlands, protecting the landscape and habitat from destructive summertime wildland fires. The department asks that travelers reduce their speed and watch for equipment and personnel along the highway during the operation.

