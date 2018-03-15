KHSD: Recent threats made to schools are not credible, unrelated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Centennial High School will have extra security on Thursday following a threat that was found in a school bathroom the day before, according to the Kern High School District.

The threat found on Wednesday is the second threat found in a school bathroom within one week, according to KHSD spokesperson, Lisa Krch.

A threat to Independence High School was made on social media on Wednesday. It was deemed not credible, but there will still be added security at the school on Thursday.

East High School will also have extra security following a "disturbing video posted to social media."

The threats were found to be unrelated, Krch said.

Parents and guardians received automated messages about the threats and extra security.

The district emphasized that student and staff safety is first priority, and that every threat is taken seriously.