Officials continuing to investigate bullets found at Foothill High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern High School District said Friday that the investigation into the bullets that were found in a Foothill High School bathroom last week is ongoing.

Days after the shooting in Parkland, Fla., live bullets were found in a bathroom sink at Foothill. A social media post was also found by Kern High School District Police, prompting additional officers to be assigned there that day.

Police deemed it as "less than credible" because they saw no immediate threat to the school and didn't find a gun.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made in that incident.

