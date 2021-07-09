Watch
Residents begin collecting signatures for Fairfax School District board recall

Need over 1,500 signatures by September.
23ABC News
Fairfax School Board
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 23:56:00-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You've seen the recall signs at the last couple of Fairfax School District's Board meetings. The Kern County Clerk's Office confirmed to us last week that the recall petition has been approved.

One recall organizer told 23ABC Thursday was their first effort to get signatures. Maria Hernandez says that they will need over 1,500 signatures by September to get the recall of Board Trustees Jose Luis Tapia, Alma Rios, and Board President Palmer Moland on the ballot for people to vote. But they're aiming for 2,000.

The recall effort follows a Kern County Grand Jury report from last December alleging bullying and dysfunction within the Fairfax School District Board.

"As registered voters, we put them in. We trusted that they'd do the right thing, but they're not. So the only thing we can do right now is do this," said Hernandez.

Hernandez says they'd wracked up about 50 signatures in their first couple hours of petitioning. They'll be holding events in the coming days and will be going door to door to garner more signatures while also helping people register to vote.

23ABC's Kristan Vartan will have more from Thursday night's board meeting on 23ABC News at 11.

