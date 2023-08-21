Shelter opens in Tehachapi for residents displaced by floods from former-Tropical Storm Hilary

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Flooding was a big concern for some areas of Kern County, especially in the Tehachapi area, where an evacuation center was opened for those who need it due to the closure in both directions on Highway 58.

Rushing water flooded the roads in Tehachapi, closing down portions of Sand Canyon Road, Copis Road, and Tehachapi Boulevard on Sun, Aug 20. The storm brought over five inches of rain to Tehachapi on Sunday alone, with rain chances expected to last through the week for the Kern Mountains.

As a result of the flooding, the Red Cross opened a shelter for residents displaced by flooding at the Tehachapi Education Center. Jim Hankinson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, says it is prepared to receive clients.

“So far, we have not had any clients but we’re ready for them," said Hankinson. "It is my understanding that 30 to 50 homes were given an evacuation order due to flooding.”

According to Hankinson, those who seek shelter will receive three meals a day, a cot and a blanket, and staff will also care for small animals.

