Sheriff's office investigating another possible drowning in Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a possible drowning.

Deputies received a call just before noon on Sunday regarding a possible drowning victim who was submerged underwater in the Kern River.

Kern Valley Search and Rescue and deputies responded to the area of Highway 178 and Borel Road where the body of a man was located and safely removed from the river.

KCSO says the coroner's office has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.