The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater will now require attendees to be vaccinated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater joins the queue of companies that are now requiring attendees to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater has adhered to implementing all state mandated health protocols to reduce COVID-19 transmission. The state recently made significant changes to their safety measures that affect indoor event attendance. Those planning on attending their events should be aware of the following measures:

Starting on September 20, the California Department of Public Health will require all attendees of events with over 1,000 guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before an event starts.

Guests arriving at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater must provide either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test with a date within 72 hours, a COVID-19 vaccination card, or proof of full immunization at the security check-in point.

For guests under 12 years of age, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required upon entry.

The aforementioned changes will remain in place until November 1, 2021.