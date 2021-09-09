Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater will now require attendees to be vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
Fox Theater
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 13:47:54-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater joins the queue of companies that are now requiring attendees to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater has adhered to implementing all state mandated health protocols to reduce COVID-19 transmission. The state recently made significant changes to their safety measures that affect indoor event attendance. Those planning on attending their events should be aware of the following measures:

Starting on September 20, the California Department of Public Health will require all attendees of events with over 1,000 guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before an event starts.

Guests arriving at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater must provide either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test with a date within 72 hours, a COVID-19 vaccination card, or proof of full immunization at the security check-in point.

For guests under 12 years of age, proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required upon entry.

The aforementioned changes will remain in place until November 1, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

How You Can Donate