Two students in Kern County arrested for bringing guns to school

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Parents at two different high schools in Kern County got concerning calls Monday about a student on campus with a gun.

It was a normal Tuesday at Independence High School, very different from the day prior when a student was found with a loaded gun and marijuana. The items confiscated from the student at Wasco, included a nine-millimeter ghost gun which was loaded along with various forms of marijuana and a scale.

The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for possession of a weapon at school, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of marijuana on school grounds.

"In this particular incident, there was nothing that indicated that this was anything more than an isolated incident. So there won’t necessarily be more or less patrol in that area," said Lori Meza, public information officer for the Kern County Sheriff’s office.

And while that student was arrested in Wasco, another student was arrested at Arvin High School. During a routine investigation, the dean’s office staff found a student that had brought a handgun.

Police say there was no indication that the student intended to use the weapon at school.

Meanwhile, in Arvin, they did have extra security on campus Tuesday just as a precaution.