A Veteran's Voice: 2022 Year in Review

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — We here at 23ABC are looking ahead to 2023 and another year of coverage for our military men and women as we continue our weekly series A Veterans Voice. 2022 was a very exciting year for the veterans of Kern County. Here is a recap of the year.

The big story that happened earlier this month was the dedication of the World War II memorial at Jastro Park. Dozens of surviving veterans were on hand for the ceremony. The six nine-foot-tall panels have the names of nearly 700 local residents who lost their lives during the war. The reverse side of the panels contains the names of all those who served, with room for more.

Meanwhile, the 45th Honor Flight to Washington D.C. was unexpectedly delayed returning home in October. Nearly 180 veterans, guardians, and support staff were grounded in Baltimore due to a mechanical issue with the charter plane. Despite the chaos, the group returned home a day later in what we now refer to as "Operation Homeward Bound."

A moving tribute in the halls of the Pentagon was unveiled in July. 35 pictures and stories were put on the walls in the main corridor, compiled by Zach Coco in his book "WWII Heroes." The book, published in 2019, features the stories of 100 veterans, including Bakersfield's E.T. Roberts, who passed away in October 2020. E.T. Roberts was our last survivor from Omaha Beach on D-Day. He fought his way across Europe until Germany surrendered.

During Vietnam War Veterans Day in March, it was a chance to say "welcome home" once again to men and women outcasted nearly 50 years ago. More than 100 veterans, family members, and supporters gathered outside the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery to remember those who died and survived the conflict. Organizers read the names of all the local servicemen who did not make it home.

In the meantime, Honor Flight Kern County will kick off its Monthly Breakfast for 2023 at the Elks Lodge on Garces Circle on Thurs, Jan 5. Announcements start at 8:45 a.m. and breakfast is served just after 9 a.m.