Packers teammate AJ Dillon calls Bakersfield native Jordan Love 'a natural born leader'

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KERO) — Bakersfield native Jordan Love will make his first regular season start Sunday as an NFL quarterback after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID.

Love was drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2020. He's played in two games completing five passes for 68 yards.

But he'll get his shot in the spotlight against Kansas City.

Green Bay running back AJ Dillon says he sees Love stepping into a leadership role.

"Yeah, maybe he hasn't, you know, started an NFL game, but he's a natural born leader," said Dillon.

"And that's something you can kind of see when he's out there. And I think, you know, just having the presence of like you said, Aaron Rodgers, you know, he's been working with, arguably, depending on who you ask if you ask me, the greatest quarterback, you know, to ever play the game, so, you know, to have that tutelage and watch him, you know, go in those shadows go into those lab environments.

"A lot of those nuggets, a lot of those lessons have been passed to Jordan in such a short time. And you can definitely see just, you know, that whole like change from last year. To this year in Jordan from that to knowledge."