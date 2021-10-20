The Powell Brothers added to Granger Smith's show at Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Powell Brothers were added to Granger Smith's Nov. 21st show at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Country duo features Taylor Powell on lead vocals, guitar and bass; and Blake Powell on vocals, bass, and guitar.

The Powell Brothers released a five-song EP, "Twenty Twenty," on Feb. 5, 2021. The EP features the hit radio song “How It’s Done.”

Taylor and Blake vowed to release more music throughout 2021 and have kept their word. 30 days after "Twenty Twenty" came out, the Powell Brothers dropped the single "Hopeless."

" 'Hopeless' is based on all the backhanded compliments we've received on our journey from making music our lives to making music our livelihood," said Blake Powell about the song.

"This song is for everyone who followed their dreams no matter what people said along the way.”

The Powell Brothers have shared the stage with country stars such as Trace Adkins, Jon Pardi, Lee Brice, Josh Tuner, Billy Currington, and Cody Johnson.

Tickets are available here.