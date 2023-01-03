Authorities still searching for suspects in 12-year-old's murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The investigation continues into the shooting death of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander.

Alexander was killed outside an apartment complex near L Street and 10th Street in May 2021. According to a statement from the Bakersfield Police Department taken around the time Alexander was murdered, "two suspects approached the complex and fired more than a dozen rounds at the unaccompanied child while she was using her phone on the front porch of an apartment."

Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. To contact Kern Secret Witness, call (661) 322-4040.