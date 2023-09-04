Family of DUI crash victim protests temporary medical release of driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Loved ones of 66-year-old Gayla Sue Price gathered outside the courthouse in opposition to the approved release of Karim Reyad, 18, the teenager who hit Price head-on in a collision that took her life, on Sun, Sept 3.

"Anger," "confusion," and "overall disappointment." That is how family members described their emotions as they chanted off of Truxtun Avenue near the Kern County Courthouse.

Reyad is set to be temporarily released to his family to receive medical treatment at Loma Linda Hospital on Mon, Sept 4. Many of Price's family members said they were outraged.

Price’s niece, Stacy Cooley, says she believes it's an excuse to avoid facing the consequences.

“People shouldn’t be able to walk so easily," said Cooley. "'Let me use my femur as an excuse to go home to my mom.' That don’t make no sense to me.”

The daughter of Price, Crystal Neilson, says that while Sunday’s protest brought more awareness to her mother’s death, the family is also trying to inform the community on a bigger issue.

“We want to fight for more harder laws on this type of behavior," said Neilson. "Our town is being ran over by these certain drivers that are driving under the influence and I feel like nothing is being done.”

According to Neilson, her family is still mourning the loss of her mother. She says the only comfort she received was knowing Reyad was in custody. Now, she says that too has now been taken away from her.

Cooley says she believes that the judge made a mistake regarding the recent decision and wants the public to put themselves in their shoes.

“That's okay? That’s fair for him to get out and go home to momma?" asked Cooley. "I'm not standing for that and we will get justice.”

Family members say their efforts won't stop after Sunday’s protest and plan to continue spreading awareness if they feel changes have not been made.



