Doing Downtown: Bakersfield Fox Theater Summer Movies

This summer expect lights, camera, and action right here in downtown Bakersfield.
Ava Kershner at the Fox Theater
23ABC News
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 14:12:49-04

Bakersfield Fox Theater Summer Movies | DOING DOWNTOWN

Historic Fox Theater
2001 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 324-1369

