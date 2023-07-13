Doing Downtown: Bakersfield Fox Theater Summer Movies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This summer expect lights, camera, and action right here in downtown Bakersfield. 23ABC's Ava Kershner tells us how the Fox Theatre is hosting a movie series this summer to keep you cooled off and entertained.
Bakersfield Fox Theater Summer Movies | DOING DOWNTOWN
Historic Fox Theater
2001 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 324-1369
