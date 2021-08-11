Boys and Girls Club emphasizes importance of supporting children with school resources

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In today’s Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann tells us how the organization is coming alongside students to give them necessary support and resources.

It’s back to school season and the Boys and Girls club of Kern County is helping students start the year right: “We all remember how great it was to have that new backpack, new pencils, new school supplies so they’re walking around campus just like any other kid.”

The Director of Grants, Maggie Cushine, discusses the influx of backpack and school supplies drives and afterschool programs; she hopes to serve at least 15,000 kids this school year.

“We just hope we give them the basis so they can make good decisions moving forward.”

Cushine explains that it’s been a tough year for students due to COVID-19 and the return to classrooms may be difficult: “Unfortunately, some of these kids are learning how to talk to people again, how to make visual eye contact with them.”

There are over 60 school-based clubs and three clubhouses in Kern County. Each one aims to give kids a nurturing environment with mentorship, homework assistance and special programs to help them pursue various interests.

Cushine said it’s rewarding to see the students push past the challenges of the pandemic. “To see these kids being kids again, excited about learning again with people face to face. It’s exciting.”

You can help the Boys and Girls Club support kids in Kern County by donating school supplies or making a monetary donation online.

Cushine also welcomes volunteers who can teach the kids new skills like sewing or gardening.

“If you have a passion project and want to bring it to the Boys and Girls Club, we’d love to talk to you.”

The Boys and Girls Club are coming together as a community to support the students of Kern County: “As long as we can be here to support them, we’re going to be here.”

If you’d like to sign your child up, or volunteer or donate, call 661-325-3730.

The club also offers kids transportation from some schools to the Boys and Girls Club centers, and they’ll be providing students with dinner during the school year.