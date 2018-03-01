Coroner's Office to determine Shayla Wingle's cause of death

Natalie Tarangioli
1:45 PM, Mar 1, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Coroner's Office confirmed the body found in the Kern River Canyon last week is Shayla Wingle, the Bakersfield woman who was missing for a week.

Search and Rescue teams said air resources helped locate her body last Friday. Wingle's family confirmed to 23ABC on Saturday that the body was Wingle.

The Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine Wingle's cause of death.

