Doing Downtown: Downtown Margarita Challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join 23ABC's Ava Kershner as she mixes it up in Downtown Bakersfield for the Downtown Margarita Challenge!

In preparation for the contest, Ava joined Trish, the owner of Guthrie's Alley Cat, as Trish made the perfect Prickly Pear Margarita. Meanwhile, Ava made her own!

Ava also caught a few margarita-making tips from Brian of Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen, who is making a Siete Leguas Margarita for the competition. According to Brian, Cask Strength is "primarily a whiskey bar," so he picked out a tequila that was made by "a prominent whiskey company" for the taste.

Downtown Margarita Challenge | DOING DOWNTOWN

The Margarita Challenge will take place alongside Third Thursday on Thurs, May 18.