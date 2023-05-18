Watch Now
Doing Downtown: Downtown Margarita Challenge

The Margarita Challenge will take place alongside Third Thursday on Thurs, May 18.
margarita cocktail
AP
In this Monday, April 28, 2014 photo, a margarita cocktail is served at the bar of Luna Park restaurant in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)
margarita cocktail
Downtown Bakersfield, Calif. (FILE)
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 12:11:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join 23ABC's Ava Kershner as she mixes it up in Downtown Bakersfield for the Downtown Margarita Challenge!

In preparation for the contest, Ava joined Trish, the owner of Guthrie's Alley Cat, as Trish made the perfect Prickly Pear Margarita. Meanwhile, Ava made her own!

Ava also caught a few margarita-making tips from Brian of Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen, who is making a Siete Leguas Margarita for the competition. According to Brian, Cask Strength is "primarily a whiskey bar," so he picked out a tequila that was made by "a prominent whiskey company" for the taste.

Downtown Margarita Challenge | DOING DOWNTOWN

The Margarita Challenge will take place alongside Third Thursday on Thurs, May 18.

