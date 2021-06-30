July 4th celebrations around Kern County

(KERO) — BAKERSFIELD: The City of Bakersfield is bringing back its fireworks show at the Park at River Walk. There will be no stage show this year in the amphitheater but you can go to River Walk to watch the fireworks display. You can also watch it on the 23ABC website, social media, and streaming platforms. The show is set to start at 9:15 p.m.

MCFARLAND: Will hold its' annual Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 3rd. The fireworks are set to go off starting at 9 p.m. You should be able to see the show from any of the parks in McFarland. The Recreation and Park District says that there will not be any vendors or activities - just fireworks.

TEHACHAPI: Will be holding a fireworks show that same day as a part of their All-American Festival. That show begins at 9 p.m. at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

WASCO: Will hold a fireworks show on July 3rd as part of their One Nation Festival. That takes place at Beale Park.