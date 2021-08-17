Kern County state assembly members ask to adjourn session in honor of deputy Campas

(KERO) — On Monday during a state assembly session Kern County assembly members asked to adjourn the session in honor of Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy Phillip Campas who was killed in the line of duty in July.

"As a decorated Marine veteran and valiant member of the Kern County Sheriff's Office what he was able to accomplish in his time with us is nothing short of incredible and impressive," said Assemblyman Vince Fong. "I ask that the assembly adjourn today in memory of Kern County deputy Phillip Campas."

Assemblyman Rudy Salas also asking for the session to be adjourned in memory of Campas.

"Phillip will be remembered forever for loving honoring and being dedicated to his family, the uniform and the law enforcement community.

"I can tell you members, when they had a vigil out in Wasco, we never saw such an outpouring, of not only love and respect, but somebody that we knew, who because of his service and answered the call, his life was cut short. With that I ask respectfully that this body adjourn in his memory."