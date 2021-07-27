Watch
Procession to be held in honor of fallen Deputy Phillip Campas

Kern County 99 Foundation/Facebook
Deputy Phillip Campas, Bakersfield, July 26, 2021
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 27, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will be holding a procession Tuesday afternoon, escorting fallen Deputy Phillip Campas to Greenlawn Cemetery starting at 3:30 p.m.

Campas was killed during a hostage situation in Wasco on Sunday, along with three other people and the suspect.

The procession will leave from the Kern County Coroner’s Office, will continue north on Mount Vernon Avenue, and turn west on Panorama Drive. It will then end at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Boulevard.

