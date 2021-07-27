Procession to be held in honor of fallen Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office will be holding a procession Tuesday afternoon, escorting fallen Deputy Phillip Campas to Greenlawn Cemetery starting at 3:30 p.m.

Campas was killed during a hostage situation in Wasco on Sunday, along with three other people and the suspect.

The procession will leave from the Kern County Coroner’s Office, will continue north on Mount Vernon Avenue, and turn west on Panorama Drive. It will then end at Greenlawn Cemetery on River Boulevard.