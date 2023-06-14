Remembering Ezekiel Rivera: Fundraiser held for toddler's funeral expenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family, friends, and community members banded together tonight to raise funds in memory of Ezekiel Rivera, the toddler who died last week in east Bakersfield.

The incident happened on June 5 at a home on Sentido Drive. The Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out for a child who wasn't breathing but the child died before deputies arrived.

Tuesday, family and friends joined together in hopes of raising money to help cover funeral costs for Ezekiel. And they say the community has shown its generosity in their time of need.

"Bakersfield has always come through whenever tragedy hits Bakersfield and we're very blessed and want to thank anybody who has come out or will come out or has donated, whether on the Go-Fund-Me or on the way. Our hearts are fulfilled by that. We definitely want to thank everybody," said Kia Villarreal, Ezekiel Rivera's aunt.

Last week, a protest was held outside a home on Sentido Drive.

There is still no official word on the cause of Ezekiel's death.

