Republicans react to recall projection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Members of the Kern County Republican Party expected the election’s outcome but remained optimistic that a majority of Californians would vote yes on the recall in time for the final count.

Michael Caves, a member of the Republican Party, said that he believes that the Governor was clever in his campaigning by calling it the “Republican Recall”.

Although he believes it to be unlikely, Caves hopes with the next election more than a year away that Governor Newsom focuses on wildfires, EDD fraud, and changing the number of inmates that were released under his leadership this past year.

“Most importantly I’d like to see a change in what I call the French laundry syndrome. This idea that the governor can make rules that apply to the rest of us, but that he doesn’t follow himself,” Caves said.

For the next election in 2022, Caves believes this recall was a step in the right direction.