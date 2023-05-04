Wendy Howard expected to be sentenced in court after taking plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi woman Wendy Howard is expected to be in court on Thurs, May 4.

Howard is being sentenced after taking a plea deal for the charge of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting and killing of her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Rees Pitts. Howard was arrested in 2019.

After a jury trial last year, she was acquitted of first and second-degree murder, as well as a handful of lesser offenses. However, the jury was split on one of the charges, leading to her being back in court earlier this year.

Sentencing is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m.

