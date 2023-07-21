Watch Now
Wrongful death claim filed against KCSO after child dies from suspected fentanyl overdose

Ezekiel Rivera died from a suspected fentanyl overdose at his father's home.
A claim has been filed against the Kern County Sheriff's Office for wrongful death after a child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose.
Ezekiel Rivera
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jul 20, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A claim has been filed against the Kern County Sheriff's Office for wrongful death after a child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose.

The claim was filed on behalf of the child's mother, Soluna Lora.

The claim says deputies failed to remove two-year-old Ezekiel Rivera from the custody of his father Raul Rivera after they discovered he was in possession of drugs.

The claim says the deputies put Ezekiel in direct harm by permitting the child to stay with his father rather than being turned over to his mother.

The boy later died from a suspected fentanyl overdose at his father's home.

