Live discussion held with biological cousin of missing Cal City boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce organized a live panel discussion with the biological cousin of Orrin and Orson West.

The two boys were reported missing in California City on December 21 by their adoptive parents.

During the discussion, the boys' cousin Rosanna Willis discussed the investigation and search efforts made by the biological family.

At this time, Cal City Police and the Bakersfield Police Department have not announced any suspects. BPD took over the investigation this week, saying the department has executed more than 20 search warrants in the case so far at residences in Bakersfield, California City and other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kern County Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.