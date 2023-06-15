Late D-Day survivor E.T. Robert to be featured in Central Valley Veteran Film Fest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a Hollywood-style premiere to honor members of the military, as the Central Valley Veteran Film Fest will host its inaugural event at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Tues, June 20.

The first-of-it's-kind film festival will feature four short films telling the story of a handful of veterans, including late local D-Day survivor E.T. Roberts. He will be spotlighted in one of the four films.

23ABC's Mike Hart sat down with Roberts on several occasions before his death to talk about that moment coming ashore on Omaha Beach.

"Guns set out over the water, going back and forth just right out across the water," explained Roberts while remembering the beach. "Barrels... sticking out, they look like cannons. They had also smaller weapons fired at the same time."

The event is free. For more information or to reserve tickets, call (661) 326-1369.