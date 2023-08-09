Watch Now
2 men wanted by police after burglary at Kings Drive-In

Kings Drive-In burglary suspects
Posted at 7:52 AM, Aug 09, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men suspected of a burglary in East Bakersfield.

According to the BPD, the two men stole several items from Kings Drive-In on Niles Street on Wed, July 12. They then fled the scene.

The first man is described as being Black and in his 30s. He was seen wearing a black "SitRep" security shirt with black pants and red shoes.

The second man is described as being Hispanic and in his 30s. He was seen wearing dark clothing and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519.

