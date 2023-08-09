Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Reward for information on 12-year-old girl's murder raised to $10,000

Ahmaya Alexander was shot while standing on a front porch outside of an apartment complex near the 1000 block of L Street on May 21, 2021.
Ahmaya Alyss Alexander
23ABC
Ahmaya Alyss Alexander
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 14:14:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Secret Witness program has raised the reward for information leading to an arrest relating to the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Central Bakersfield in 2021.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern Secret Witness is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the murder of Ahmaya Alexander, whom the BPD says "was senselessly killed." Alexander was shot while standing on a front porch outside of an apartment complex near the 1000 block of L Street on May 21, 2021.

The BPD is asking the community for any assistance in identifying suspects involved in the fatal shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040 or Detective Kyle McNabb at (661) 448-5554.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Princess Breakfast Ticket Sweepstakes

Win tickets to the Princess Breakfast