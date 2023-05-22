Murder of 12-year-old girl still unsolved, authorities ask for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It has been two years since 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander was murdered in Central Bakersfield on May 21, 2021.

Police are still asking for the public’s help in solving the case. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, significant progress has been made in the investigation but help is still needed.

Alexander was shot and killed outside an apartment complex near L Street and 10th Street in Central Bakersfield.

Earlier this year, her uncle, Brandyn Hunter, said that this journey to justice has been exhausting for their family.

“She was smart. She loved school. She definitely loved animals. She wanted to be a veterinarian when she got older," said Hunter. “In all honesty, it's sickening. It's been almost two years. We have not found the individual or individuals that are responsible for Ahmaya’s death.”

There is a continued effort to find answers to her shooting death.

Kern's Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness hotline at (661) 322-4040.

