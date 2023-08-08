Escaped California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation prisoner caught

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details have been released on the prisoner who walked away from a community re-entry program on Sat, Aug 5.

According to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials, authorities found and arrested Alejandro Ramos, 34, without incident on Mon, Aug 7. Ramos was originally sentenced to jail for six years for assault with a deadly weapon as a second striker.

According to the CDCR, Ramos has been transported to North Kern State Prison. His case is expected to be referred to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

