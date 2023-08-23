Arvin High School to hold 'Night of Celebration' in honor of Larry Hallum

Arvin High School will pay tribute to the life of local educator, coach, and veteran Larry Hallum on Fri, Aug 25.

The school will hold a "Night of Celebration" for the late teacher. The event will celebrate Hallum's career with Arvin High School. According to the school, Hallum led various school clubs and events, such as the Mock Trial and the Academic Decathlon. Hallum taught social studies at Arvin High School for over six decades before retiring.

"Even in retirement, Hallum remained unwavering in his commitment to education and community," said a representative for the school. "He volunteered his time to mentor students and work with the Alumni Association to help raise money for scholarships."

The Larry Hallum Night of Celebration will be held in Arvin High School's auditorium, located at 900 Varsity Road in Arvin. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

