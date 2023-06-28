Kern High School District Board approves naming Arvin High School library after Larry Hallum

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District Board of Trustees approved the renaming of Arvin High School's library on Tues, June 27.

The Arvin High School library will be named after late Arvin High teacher Larry Hallum. Hallum was a beloved educator who died in April after suffering injuries in a crash earlier in the year. The 79-year-old teacher and veteran had spent decades of his life teaching students across Kern County.

The school plans to hold a ribbon cutting for the Larry Hallum Library in August.