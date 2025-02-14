Former Supervisor Zachary Scrivner facing 5 felonies including willful cruelty to a child

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Former Kern County Supervisor Zachary Scrivner is now facing 5 felonies including 3 counts of willful cruelty to a child and 2 counts of possession of an assault rifle, after months of investigation by the California Department of Justice.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 3pm on Friday.

“No one is above the law,” said California Attorney General Bonta. “At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to fight for the people of California and hold those who break the law accountable.”

Scrivner's Tehachapi home was searched in April 2024. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his children.

Youngblood said he received a call from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Tuesday night that she was concerned about her nephew, Scrivner. Youngblood added that she told him he was having a psychotic episode and said he was armed with a gun.

WATCH OUR ORIGINAL STORY OF THE SEARCH OF THE SCRIVNER HOME BELOW:

Kern County Supervisor's Home Searched by KCSO

Deputies responded to his home in Tehachapi and learned that Scrivner had been stabbed twice in the upper body, per Youngblood. He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

During the search of his home, deputies took approximately 30 guns and possible evidence of the assault and possible sexual assault.

In a separate press conference the lawyer representing Scrivner, H.A. Sala, denied the claims of sexual assault.

After being absent from Kern County Supervisor meetings for months, Scrivner later resigned in August citing health and medical reasons.

This is a developing story.

To check our previous coverage of the Scrivner incident check out these stories:

Kern County Supervisor's home searched by KCSO

KCSO: Scrivner stabbed after accusation of sexually assaulting his child

Zack Scrivner on medical leave of absence, billboards featuring him to be changed in June

Scrivner absent during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

