Kern County Fair set to open on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Final preparations are being made for the Kern County Fair. It's set to begin on Wednesday and run through Sunday.
Tickets are currently on sale for $9 for adults ahead of time and $12 at the gate. Children's tickets are $4 online and $5 at the gate. Parking is $10. Individual event prices may vary. Check the Kern County Fair website for prices.
Residents aren't required to be vaccinated to attend but recommended. You are asked to wear a mask for anything that is indoors.
